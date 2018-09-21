How to lower your Homeowners Insurance Florida rates

Are you trying to lower your homeowners insurance Florida rates? Did you know that there are many steps you can take in order to dramatically lower your rates? Keep reading below so you too can start cutting costs!

The first step to lower rates

The first step you will want to take when lower rates is to shop around. Shopping around provides an insight as to what other companies can offer you rates wise. Sure, shopping around takes a lot of time. However, it can also save you a lot of money by doing so. Ask your friends and coworkers, they can offer you some suggestions.

Also be sure to review homeowners insurance companies along with collecting a few Florida homeowners insurance quotes. This will definitely give you an idea of the rates being offered by multiple companies.

Try raising your deductible

Raising your current deductible is another way to get the lowest homeowners insurance Florida residents want. A deductible is an amount of money that is paid towards a loss before your insurance coverage will kick in. The higher you set your deductible, the more money you can save on your premiums. Presently today companies will recommend your deductible be set to $500. However, if you have the finances, set your deductible to $1,000 and you can save at least 25% on your policy.

Don’t be confused with purchase price vs rebuilding costs

Never include the value of your land when determining how much homeowners insurance to buy. If you do look forward to a higher premium.

Bundle policies

Many companies sell different types of policies such as auto, homeowners, and health. If you bundle your homeowners and auto policy expect to save around 5 -20 percent.

Complete some upgrades

Did you know that you can receive lower homeowners insurance Florida residents want just by completing some upgrades? By completing a few upgrades, you can also experience a discount. These upgrades include improving your security system, your smoke detectors, and installing deadbolt locks.

Proof your home against disasters

You may also decide to add storm shutters to your home, reinforce your roof, or buy even stronger roofing material. Also think about upgrading your heating, plumbing, and electrical systems to reduce your risk of a house fire or any type of water damage.

Above are just a few ways you can start saving on Florida homeowners insurance. Dive on in and start saving today!